She’s a (D)reamer

It’s hard to overstate just how powerful the 2018 Winter Olympics has been for the next generation of hockey players. Madeline Wethington was born in 2000, so she wasn’t around for the trailblazers of 1998.

But the fact is, the U.S. Women’s Olympic Team’s performance in PyeongChang will be forever ingrained in her memory.

The gold medal game, and the entire year leading up to it, was like watching the levee break, giving way to the surge of girls and women’s hockey in America.

“This is the game that we're going to remember for the rest of our lives,” said Wethington, a senior defenseman at Blake who’s heading to the University of Minnesota next fall. “And I know all the little kids, I know so many little kids that stayed up and watched that game—even though it was a school night—and how inspired they were to not only see the U.S. win it, but the way they wanted it, and the camaraderie that they had, and the work that they did for more equality.

“We won’t forget it.”