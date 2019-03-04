Neal Pionk picked the puck up from behind his own net and looked up the length of the ice at Madison Square Garden. The left side looked clear. One quick spin-o-rama to get going and Pionk beat one Montreal Canadien. Then two. Then three, before burying the puck past superstar goaltender Carey Price for the New York Rangers lead and eventual 4-3 win.

It’s that awareness that has earned Pionk significant playing time (averaging 22:32 per night) and notable discussion in his second NHL season.

And that end-to-end skill? It was learned and honed in Hermantown Hockey, where he spent 80-90 percent of his time practicing coast-to-coast moves and spin-o-ramas on the ponds and outdoor rinks.

“We had five outdoor rinks in Hermantown. I always thought it was the best skating outside or out on lakes because there were no coaches, no scouts, there was nothing,” the 23-year-old pointed out. “You just do whatever you wanted. You never got in trouble for trying new moves or being creative. If I made a mistake outside, no one was there watching. No one cared, I was just doing it for myself. I’m sure I started working on those moves out there. ”

We caught up with Pionk to talk pond hockey, small statures, and championship runs—he’s made three, twice in high school and once in college—as he hopes to help the Rangers reach that Stanley Cup Final next.

Minnesota Hockey Journal // You’ve played in less than 100 NHL games but you’ve already managed to put your name out there with some impressive highlight reel goals. Where does that sense of scoring come from?

Neal Pionk // I definitely don’t go out every shift saying, ‘this shift I’m going to try and score a highlight reel goal.’ It’s more of a check down process, where one thing leads to another. In that situation against Montreal (on Nov. 6), one opportunity led to another, and it just happened that I scored a nice goal.

MHJ // You don’t often see that type of innate sense or knack for scoring from defensemen. Any forward time in your playing career to give you that offensive edge?

Pionk // I actually played forward until I was about 12 years old. My dad was the coach and our team needed help on defense, so my dad put me back there and I stuck with it. I think it gives me that offensive instinct for sure. I think having a defenseman who is able to carry the puck and play with that offensive instinct helps out the offense a bunch.