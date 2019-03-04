Roseau's Rink Rat

One does not casually corral the puck behind the net, hoist it into the air on the blade of their stick, and wrap it into the top corner of the goal without having practiced it over and over and over again.

Roseau’s Aaron Huglen did just that for Team USA in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August, when his lacrosse-style goal against Canada went viral on the internet.

“I’ve practiced that a thousand times, so it just kind of came naturally to me when I had the chance there,” said Huglen, senior captain of the Roseau Rams and future Golden Gopher.

The skilled playmaker sounds off on the tradition of Roseau hockey, skill development, goal-scoring tips for kids and more.

On returning for his senior year …

It wasn’t that difficult of a decision. Coming home was always the plan for me. Roseau is a town where you always come back. You can’t leave. I wasn’t going to leave my buddies. The tradition here is something that you have to carry. That’s a big thing.

On the rich history of Roseau hockey …

There’s so much tradition here. Being the captain here is huge. The town is behind you. It’s always a fun game atmosphere. It’s just something else—it’s hard to explain.