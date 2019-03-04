Kurvers: State Tourney Was ‘All I Ever Wanted’

As a kid, Kurvers used to go down to the old Met Center in Bloomington to watch the tournament. He remembers running around the concourse with his friends.

“You could get into the consolation games, but you couldn't get tickets readily for the championship games,” he said. “And suddenly, we’re playing our region finals in the Met Center, and we’d have 14,000 people at those games. They were big events. But I still remember in junior high getting out of school for half a day just to go watch the games over there. That was, you know, that's the aim.

“Bantam, Peewees, Squirts, it was, ‘Man, if we could play in the State Tournament, wouldn't that be the greatest thing ever?’ That's all I ever wanted. We came close my first two years. And now we were there. I'm pretty sure we won our region final on a Saturday at the Met Center. Our first State Tournament game at the St. Paul Civic Center, which had the clear boards, was a Thursday. And those five days were maybe the best five days ever. Just because, now you've made it, you don't know what it's going to be like.

“You've waited for this your whole life. When you're a kid in high school, it's just a great five days of anticipation. Then the three days of the tournament went by like the snap of finger.”