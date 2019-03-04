Jim Scanlan knows a little something about dealing with adversity. His Bemidji State women’s hockey team started the 2018-19 season with no wins in its first 10 games, going 0-9-1.

“There was no finger pointing, no complaining,” said Scanlan, a Cottage Grove native and former Bemidji State goaltender. “They came to the rink every single day and worked hard.”

Sure enough, things began to turn around in November, and the Beavers won eight of their next 13 games.

Here are his tips for getting through the tough times and avoiding the dreaded blame game.