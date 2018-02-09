U.S. Men's Olympic Team: Meet the Minnesotans

WILL BORGEN (First Olympics)
Hometown: Moorhead
High School: Moorhead High School
College: St. Cloud State University
Notes: In 2016 he helped Team USA to a bronze medal finish at the World Junior Championship. He is one of four current college players named to the roster. Borgen served as team captain for Moorhead’s hockey and soccer teams his senior year. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
RYAN STOA (First Olympics)
Hometown: Bloomington
High School: Bloomington Jefferson High School
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Stoa, a second round draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, has been in the KHL since the 2014-15 season. He tallied 97 career points for the Gophers from 2005-2009.
Outside Connections
• Jordan Greenway is a Minnesota Wild prospect selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
• Jonathon Blum was on a two-way contract with the Wild from 2013-2015. He had two assists in 15 games with Minnesota.
• Garret Roe spent four years from 2007-2011 at St. Cloud State University. He is the program’s all-time leader in career assists (113) and is third in career points (178).
DID YOU KNOW
There has been at least one Minnesotan on every men’s and women’s Olympic team since each began playing.
Jordan Greenway is a Minnesota Wild prospect
(read more about each player in the February edition of USA Hockey Magazine)
GOALTENDERS
Ryan Zapolski, Erie, Pa./Mercyhurst University
DEFENSEMEN
Chad Billins, Marysville, Mich./Ferris State University
Jonathon Blum, Ladera Ranch, Calif.
Will Borgen, Moorhead, Minn./St. Cloud State University
Matt Gilroy, North Bellamore, N.Y./Boston University
Ryan Gunderson, Bensalem, Pa./ University of Vermont
Bobby Sanguinetti, Trenton, N.J.
Noah Welch, Brighton, Mass./Harvard University
James Wisniewski, Canton, Mich.
FORWARDS
Mark Arcobello, Milfod, Conn./Yale University
Chris Bourque, Boston, Mass./Boston University
Bobby Butler, Marlborough, Mass./University of New Hampshire
Ryan Donato, Scituate, Mass./Harvard University
Brian Gionta, Rochester, N.Y./Boston College
Jordan Greenway, Canton, N.Y./Boston University
Chad Kolarik, Abington, Pa./University of Michigan
Broc Little, Phoenix, Ariz./Yale University
Garrett Roe, Vienna, Va./St. Cloud State University
Jim Slater, Lapeer, Mich./Michigan State University
Ryan Stoa, Bloomington, Minn./University of Minnesota
Troy Terry, Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Denver
Tag(s): Home