U.S. Men's Olympic Team: Meet the Minnesotans

02/09/2018, 10:00am CST
By MHJ

WILL BORGEN (First Olympics)

Hometown: Moorhead

High School: Moorhead High School

College: St. Cloud State University

Notes: In 2016 he helped Team USA to a bronze medal finish at the World Junior Championship. He is one of four current college players named to the roster. Borgen served as team captain for Moorhead’s hockey and soccer teams his senior year. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

 

RYAN STOA (First Olympics)

Hometown: Bloomington

High School: Bloomington Jefferson High School

College: University of Minnesota

Notes: Stoa, a second round draft pick by the Colorado Avalanche in 2007, has been in the KHL since the 2014-15 season. He tallied 97 career points for the Gophers from 2005-2009.

 

 

Outside Connections

• Jordan Greenway is a Minnesota Wild prospect selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

• Jonathon Blum was on a two-way contract with the Wild from 2013-2015. He had two assists in 15 games with Minnesota.

• Garret Roe spent four years from 2007-2011 at St. Cloud State University. He is the program’s all-time leader in career assists (113) and is third in career points (178).

DID YOU KNOW

There has been at least one Minnesotan on every men’s and women’s Olympic team since each began playing.


Jordan Greenway is a Minnesota Wild prospect

FULL ROSTER

(read more about each player in the February edition of USA Hockey Magazine)

GOALTENDERS

Ryan Zapolski, Erie, Pa./Mercyhurst University

 

DEFENSEMEN

Chad Billins, Marysville, Mich./Ferris State University

Jonathon Blum, Ladera Ranch, Calif.

Will Borgen, Moorhead, Minn./St. Cloud State University

Matt Gilroy, North Bellamore, N.Y./Boston University

Ryan Gunderson, Bensalem, Pa./ University of Vermont

Bobby Sanguinetti, Trenton, N.J.

Noah Welch, Brighton, Mass./Harvard University

James Wisniewski, Canton, Mich.

 

FORWARDS

Mark Arcobello, Milfod, Conn./Yale University

Chris Bourque, Boston, Mass./Boston University

Bobby Butler, Marlborough, Mass./University of New Hampshire

Ryan Donato, Scituate, Mass./Harvard University

Brian Gionta, Rochester, N.Y./Boston College

Jordan Greenway, Canton, N.Y./Boston University

Chad Kolarik, Abington, Pa./University of Michigan

Broc Little, Phoenix, Ariz./Yale University

Garrett Roe, Vienna, Va./St. Cloud State University

Jim Slater, Lapeer, Mich./Michigan State University

Ryan Stoa, Bloomington, Minn./University of Minnesota

Troy Terry, Highlands Ranch, Colo./University of Denver

