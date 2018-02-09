U.S. Men's Olympic Team: Meet the Minnesotans

Outside Connections

• Jordan Greenway is a Minnesota Wild prospect selected in the second round (50th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

• Jonathon Blum was on a two-way contract with the Wild from 2013-2015. He had two assists in 15 games with Minnesota.

• Garret Roe spent four years from 2007-2011 at St. Cloud State University. He is the program’s all-time leader in career assists (113) and is third in career points (178).