Final Buzzer: Skating on Olympic Ice

I chose the later and soon instead of just watching, I was on the ice. I learned the game in my brother’s hand-me-down gear and from the moment I stepped on to that first sheet of ice all I ever wanted to do was play the game.

When I was growing up, options for girl’s hockey were limited. There was no National Women’s Hockey League; there weren’t even any girl’s programs. And you can forget about a women’s Olympic team.

Today it is amazing to walk into a youth rink and see girls playing hockey by the bunches. To go to a girl’s high school hockey game and see the stands packed, that is what it is all about. Today, to be able to have female role models to look up to and want to emulate is truly amazing. For me growing up other female players were not visible until Team USA won gold in 1998. That there proved to girls across the nation and around the world that there was that opportunity to play the game on an elite stage. Now young girls can to watch their favorite high school player, college player, and see Team USA on TV in the Olympics.

I had the privilege and honor to wear and represent the red, white and blue for 10 years in 21 international competitions, including three Olympics (2002, 2006 and 2010). And while that came with plenty of success as a team and individually, it wasn’t ever about that for me. Instead, it was about the people who sacrificed so much or had an impact on me off and on the ice for me to get to that moment; The moment I got to skate on a sheet of ice that had the Olympic rings beneath it. That moment I got to show girl’s that if you work hard and dream big enough, you really can accomplish anything.