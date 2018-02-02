The Next Ones?

If you want a glimpse at what the future looks like for the U.S. Women’s National Team, the Under-18 team is a good place to start.

Winners of three straight gold medals, the 2018 squad looked to capture top honors for a fourth consecutive year at the International Ice Hockey Federation U-18 Women’s World Championship in Dmitrov, Russia, which took concluded after press time on Jan. 13. Team USA has played in the gold-medal game in all 10 of the previous IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships, capturing the event’s top prize six times (2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017).

And while the stars have been shining for Team America, even more promising is the amount of Minnesotans that are wearing the red, white and blue. This year’s team boasted 10 Minnesota natives. Taylor Heise (Lake City), Lizi Norton (Orono) and Gracie Ostertag (Shakopee) were on the gold-medal winning teams in 2016 and 2017. The trio is committed to play together at the University of Minnesota, and have played against all throughout their youth.

“I’ve known both of them since we were 8 or 9 years old,” Wethington told USA Hockey. “We’re super competitive against each other and with each other. We all want to be the best we can be, but we support each other. This whole process is bigger than ourselves.”

Heise added that it doesn’t get any better than playing with friends and representing your country—especially when there’s a winning outcome.

“It’s such a great opportunity to experience so many things at such a young age,” Heise told USA Hockey. “I’m able to experience this with two other people—Gracie and Maddie—that I’ve been around with forever, and that’s super special