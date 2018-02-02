Will Takes on the World

MHJ: What was running through your mind the moment you found out you would be joining the Olympic squad?

Will Borgen: Just a lot of excitement right when I found out. Coach Motzko called me when he was out with the USA guys out in the World Junior Championships in Buffalo. It was kind of a surprise. I was at home over Christmas break, so I instantly told my mom and dad and they were excited for me, too. I never expected to be a part of the Olympics, so it was definitely a surprise.

MHJ: Was it always a goal of yours to make it to the Olympics one day?

Borgen: I never really dreamt of being an Olympian, because I never thought it would happen. I dreamt of just trying to play professional hockey when I got older, so this was something I kind of thought of a little more when I heard they didn’t allow NHL players this year. That’s when I started thinking maybe I had a chance.

MHJ: Anything in particular you’re looking forward to the most?

Borgen: Just being part of the Olympics in general. Being able to put on a USA jersey is incredible and a huge honor. I can’t wait to get over there.

MHJ: What’s the reaction at home been like?

Borgen: Getting a chance to represent my college, St. Cloud, and Moorhead—it’s pretty cool because I have a lot of support from the fans back home. I had a lot of text messages after I got named. I was at practice after it was named, so I didn’t see my phone for two hours, and it was just blowing up. I can tell a lot of people have been caring and watching for me, so it’s been pretty awesome.