U.S. Women’s Olympic Team: Meet the Minnesotans

MHJ: Do you remember when you first started dreaming about becoming a part of this team?

Dani Cameranesi: I don’t remember what age I was, but I was sitting at home watching the Olympics, and knew I wanted to play on the USA team one day. At one of my banquets — I used to play boys hockey — one of my coaches was talking about how all the boys have the ability to go and play in the NHL, but I have the ability to play in the Olympics one day.

MHJ: Were there female Olympians that particularly inspired you to reach for this Olympic dream?

DC: I was always really inspired by Krissy Wendell and Natalie Darwitz. I’m really just trying to follow in their footsteps. I’ve learned a lot through watching them when I was younger, and hopefully I can say I learned and end up a little like them.

MHJ: What do you like best about competing with this U.S. team?

DC: I think just being a part of the team is the best part. Being able to play with some of the best girls in the world and being able to put on a red, white and blue jersey on every day is such an honor, and a great thing to be a part of it.

MHJ: A lot of fellow Minnesotans are on the team; What’s it like to have that camaraderie?

DC: It’s great having that connection with them and carrying that through with the rest of the team. The whole team has a great connection off the ice and that really makes for some great play on the ice.