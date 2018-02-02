U.S. Women’s Olympic Team: Meet the Minnesotans

7 Minnesotans
5 First-year Olympians
6 University of Minnesota Players
2 University of Minnesota-Duluth
3 High School Tourney Appearances
2 Ms. Hockey (Gigi Marvin, Dani Cameranasi)
1 MSHSL Hockey Championship (Lee Stecklein)
No. 2 LEE STECKLEIN (Second Olympics)
Hometown: Roseville
High School: Roseville Area High School
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Stecklein helped the Raiders clinch high school glory with a championship in 2010. She has won hardware with Team USA at several other international tournaments including three straight gold medals at the IIHF World Championships (2015, 2016, 2017).
No. 12 KELLY PANNEK (First Olympics)
Hometown: Plymouth
High School: Benilde-St. Margaret’s
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Pannek is taking a redshirt this season from the U of M to compete in the Olympic Games.
No. 19 GIGI MARVIN (Third Olympics)
Hometown: Warroad
High School: Warroad High School
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Marvin is the seventh Olympian to come out of Warroad. She helped Warroad to an 18-5-1 record her senior season (2004-05) and finished high school with 196 goals and 229 assists, good for fifth all-time in the state in points.
No. 20 HANNAH BRANDT (First Olympics)
Hometown: Vadnais Heights
High School: Hill Murray
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Brandt led the Pioneers to four-straight conference titles and a fourth-place finish at the 2011 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament. Her sister, Marissa, is competing for the Korean women’s team at the Games.
No. 24 DANI CAMERANESI (First Olympics)
Hometown: Plymouth
High School: The Blake School
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Learn more about Cameranesi in our Q&A below!
No. 35 MADDIE ROONEY (First Olympics)
Hometown: Andover
High School: Andover High School
College: University of Minnesota
Notes: Rooney, who played on the boy’s varsity team during her senior year in high school, is the first female goaltender from Minnesota to be named to an Olympic roster.
No. 38 SIDNEY MORIN (First Olympics)
Hometown: Minnetonka
High School: Minnetonka High School
College: University of Minnesota Duluth
Notes: Played a portion of the 2017-18 season with MODO Hockey of the Swedish Women's Hockey League
GOALTENDERS (3)
29 Nicole Hensley, Lakewood, Colo./Lindenwood University (CHA)
33 Alex Rigsby, Delafield, Wis./Minnesota Whitecaps
35 Maddie Rooney, Andover, Minn./University of Minnesota Duluth (WCHA)
DEFENSE (7)
2 Lee Stecklein, Roseville, Minn/University of Minnesota (WCHA)
3 Cayla Barnes, Eastvale, Calif./Boston College (HEA)
5 Megan Keller, Farmington, Mich./Boston College (HEA)
6 Kali Flanagan, Burlington, Mass./Boston College (HEA)
8 Emily Pfalzer, Buffalo, N.Y./Buffalo Beauts (NWHL)
22 Kacey Bellamy, Westfield, Mass./Boston Pride (NWHL)
38 Sidney Morin, Minn./MODO Hockey (SDHL)
FORWARDS (13)
7 Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Grand Forks, N.D./Minnesota Whitecaps
10 Meghan Duggan, Danvers, Mass./Boston Pride (NWHL)
11 Haley Skarupa, Rockville, Md./Boston Pride (NWHL)
12 Kelly Pannek, Plymouth, Minn./University of Minnesota (WCHA)
14 Brianna Decker, Dousman, Wis./Boston Pride (NWHL)
17 Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Grand Forks, N.D./Minnesota Whitecaps
19 Gigi Marvin, Warroad, Minn./Boston Pride (NWHL)
20 Hannah Brandt, Vadnais Heights, Minn./Minnesota Whitecaps
21 Hilary Knight, Sun Valley, Idaho/Boston Pride (NWHL)
24 Dani Cameranesi, Plymouth, Minn./University of Minnesota (WCHA)
26 Kendall Coyne, Palos Heights, Ill./Minnesota Whitecaps
28 Amanda Kessel, Madison, Wis./New York Riveters (NWHL)
“I think it’s different. I know a little of what to expect. Everything still keeps you on your toes. Just getting to know the girls even better. Last time I was so new to the program, so having friendships already established has made it so much more enjoyable.” – Lee Stecklein on playing on her second Olympic team
MHJ: Do you remember when you first started dreaming about becoming a part of this team?
Dani Cameranesi: I don’t remember what age I was, but I was sitting at home watching the Olympics, and knew I wanted to play on the USA team one day. At one of my banquets — I used to play boys hockey — one of my coaches was talking about how all the boys have the ability to go and play in the NHL, but I have the ability to play in the Olympics one day.
MHJ: Were there female Olympians that particularly inspired you to reach for this Olympic dream?
DC: I was always really inspired by Krissy Wendell and Natalie Darwitz. I’m really just trying to follow in their footsteps. I’ve learned a lot through watching them when I was younger, and hopefully I can say I learned and end up a little like them.
MHJ: What do you like best about competing with this U.S. team?
DC: I think just being a part of the team is the best part. Being able to play with some of the best girls in the world and being able to put on a red, white and blue jersey on every day is such an honor, and a great thing to be a part of it.
MHJ: A lot of fellow Minnesotans are on the team; What’s it like to have that camaraderie?
DC: It’s great having that connection with them and carrying that through with the rest of the team. The whole team has a great connection off the ice and that really makes for some great play on the ice.
“You won’t find better hockey players than in the state of Minnesota -- guys or girls -- you just won’t. It’s a part of who we are as people. When you have 10,000 frozen chances to play outside, it’s a part of who we are and that’s why so many of us are so successful in this sport, from NHLers to Olympians.” -- Kelly Pannek
“It’s pretty amazing to see your name on the back of a USA Hockey jersey. You realize your dreams coming true every time you put it on, and it’s just a really special feeling.” -- Hannah Brandt
