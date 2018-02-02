Captain America

On Dec. 17, Bob Motzko selected Roseville native Joey Anderson as his captain for the 2018 World Junior Championships held in Buffalo, N.Y.

“I said it last year, and I’ll say it again … I wish I could steal him,” Motzko told NHL.com. “He can kill penalties, play on the power play, and he plays so hard. You can put him in any situation and he’ll accept anything you throw at him.”

Anderson, who was selected in the third round (73rd overall) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, helped lead Team USA to the 2017 gold medal. And last month in Buffalo, he captained the U.S. to a bronze medal finish. Anderson registered four goals (9th in the tournament) and three assists for seven points in the tournament.

The right-winger and University of Minnesota Duluth sophomore talked about the honor of wearing the ‘C’ for Team USA and how his Minnesota roots have shaped who he is today.