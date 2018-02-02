Upset alert!

John Harrington knows a few things about being an underdog. As a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic Team, he was part of the greatest upset in sports history.

“Being an underdog is always an opportunity,” said Harrington, a Virginia native and now the head coach of the Minnesota State women’s team.

As you and your team head into postseason play, here are some tips from Harrington on being the underdog: