Home in the Heartland

Ever since Steve Jensen started playing college hockey, he felt coaching was his calling.



Jensen grew up on a lake in Plymouth—the ideal place for an avid pond hockey player who would lace his skates any chance he got.

By the time he was 21, Jensen was playing professional hockey with the Minnesota North Stars. Instead of relaxing in the offseason, he started a hockey school at Richfield Ice Arena. Even at his young age, the future Olympian never strayed far from his passion, which was to motivate and help others discover their own talents.

After 11 years of playing professional hockey, Jensen turned to his roots and decided he wanted to coach full time. He purchased land in central Minnesota in 1985, and Heartland Hockey Camps was born. Now, 34 years later, Jensen welcomes eager hockey players to the 80-acre camp every summer.

“I love to pass on my inspiration for the game,” Jensen said. “Just having fun and enjoying yourself. The creativity and excitement of the game of hockey allows you to spark that inspiration so easily—especially growing up in Minnesota and being a part of the State of Hockey.”