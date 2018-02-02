State of Hockey Spotlight: St. Louis Park

For years, the St. Louis Park Hockey Association has had the slogan of “getting kids off the couch since 1941.” Aside from this catchy slogan, this association also walks the walk when it comes to getting more players on the ice.

This is a year-long effort for St. Louis Park. They participate in summertime parades, bring high school players to elementary schools, and kick off the hockey season with a carnival.

The event in August is a way to bring the association together and generate excitement about the upcoming season. The most recent celebration was a part of St. Louis Park’s Try Hockey for Free Day in November. Every kid from St. Louis Park had a free opportunity to try the sport.

Aside from some free ice time, the players got to enjoy the different carnival games and even meet Nordy, the Minnesota Wild mascot. At night, the parents had their chance for fun with a silent auction and live music.

“We’ve been trying to implement things that help with retention,” said Brian Hogan, the association’s recruitment and retention coordinator. “Events like these go a long way toward helping with recruitment and retention.”