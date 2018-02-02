Wild About Youth Hockey

The Youth Hockey Spotlight game includes guest coaches, the Wild public-address announcer, rinkside reporters like Kevin Gorg interviewing awestruck players in front of a Wild backdrop with cameras flashing and, of course, Nordy—the Wild’s mullet-donning mascot.

Non-traditional markets in Arizona, Florida and Tennessee have been supporting programs like this for years to grow their fan base. But in the last few years, the Wild, in concert with Minnesota Hockey, have thrown a lot of weight at a multitude of initiatives that go well beyond the “Wild About Children” gala that has raised $1.4 million the past 13 years.

The initiatives really began in the summer of 2016 when Wild President Matt Majka met with Wayne Petersen to expand his role. Petersen, the Wild’s director of community relations and hockey partnerships, was given a clean slate to develop more programs that would help grow the game.

“The Wild has always been by far our biggest financial supporter,” said Glen Andersen, executive director of Minnesota Hockey. “Since 2000, nobody’s contributed more financially and been as big a supporter in general as the Wild. But it’s really ramped up the last year.”

One of the flagships is that Youth Spotlight Game.

In December, they did another pop-in, 12-and-Under B game between Farmington and Rosemount. Basically, everybody knows the game’s going to happen but the kids who are surprised to walk into the rink. The game in Farmington was a huge success highlighted by the 100-piece Farmington High School marching band welcoming the girls into the rink as they arrived.

The honorary coaches were former Wild defenseman Brad Bombardir and Wild assistant coach John Anderson, and Anderson, a longtime NHL player, has already told the Wild to count him in for next year.

“The place was jam packed on a Wednesday night,” Petersen said.

“You couldn’t even find a place to park,” added Andersen.

There are two more planned for this season, including a Peewee game. This season, for the first time, the Wild’s taking the show on the road by surprising kids outstate.