Super Sophomore

Prior to putting on the maroon and gold in Duluth, Brodt was bringing Mounds View to new heights at the high school level. She helped lead the Mustangs to state tournament berths as an eighth-grader in 2012 and in 2014 during her sophomore season.

Though she failed to make it to the big stage as an upper classman, Brodt has plenty of memories outside of her time at the Xcel Energy Center, including some of the games that preempted the state tournament.

“The section final games at Roseville arena were some of my best memories of high school,” Brodt said. “It was always a packed house and a super fun atmosphere.”

Brodt picked up experience playing against some of the best players the U.S. has to offer. She has seen many of these same top players again at the collegiate level. This includes her high school teammate, Bella Sutton, who plays with Penn State.

During her high school career, Brodt also had the chance to represent her country at the 2016 Under-18 Women’s World Championship. She picked up three goals in five games as Team USA won gold on Canadian soil.

“I think playing on that team helped jumpstart my college hockey career by going up against all that good competition. I knew what to expect when I got to college,” Brodt said.