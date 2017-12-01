Consistent ‘C’

When he was a high school player in Forest Lake, C.J. Suess didn’t attract the attention of many college coaches. That didn’t stop him from pursuing his goals, though.

It was the words of his mom that always stuck with him along the way.

“She said, ‘Don’t settle for something that you know you’re going to be able to surpass,’” said Suess, who is now a senior and captain for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team.

If he continues to deflect obstacles on his path, Suess will one day reach the pinnacle and skate in the National Hockey League, most likely with the Winnipeg Jets, the team that drafted him with their fifth-round choice in 2014.

“Hopefully, I have a long future in hockey,” he said. “The goal is to make it to the NHL. If I can do that by bettering myself here, that’s the goal.”