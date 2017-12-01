Talkin’ Shop

MHJ: You've been involved in hockey your entire life. What are some of your favorite hockey memories?

James Stauber: Honestly, I think my fondest memories are the ones of coaching my own children. Through them and because of them, I was able to coach hockey at every level of play from Mini-Mites to college. To be able to mentor them and their friends was an opportunity of a lifetime. To build lifetime friendships with families and their children is priceless.



MHJ: How do you think having those hockey connections helps you run a business and better understand your customers?

Stauber: Our business strives on meeting the very unique needs of our hockey families, friends and organizations. The connections and friendship we have, coupled with our own playing and coaching experiences, foster a very unique customer service-oriented business. Our hockey community is fairly small, but yet large enough for us to be doing business with customers as far away as Japan, Sweden, Australia and Germany.



MHJ: How rewarding is it to be born and raised in Duluth, and now own Duluth Hockey Company with five of your brothers in the same community?

Stauber: Not sure you can even describe the pride and passion we feel for Duluth and the surrounding communities in our area. We feel strongly that there is no internet store or online shopping experience that can replace a small homegrown retail store like Duluth Hockey Company. What we do for the hockey community and what the hockey community does for us is a pretty special relationship.

