Campus Captains

But you don’t have to wear a letter to be a leader.

"The best advice I have for young players who want to be leaders is just to be yourself,” said Schuldt. “No two leaders are the same. Lead by example by working hard, encouraging your teammates positively and coming to the rink with a good attitude every day.”

Some leaders are less vocal.

“Leading by example can show much more than words,” said Keys.

Leaders are relentlessly hard workers, who most importantly, love what they do and have fun coming to the rink every day.

“My advice to young ladies is to be yourself, have that confidence, and always do everything to your best of your ability and with passion,” added Terres. “Enjoy it. You are always going to play better or enjoy life more if you are having fun. So embrace the process, do your best, and have fun!”

Without further ado, here are your Minnesotans proudly wearing the ‘C’ this season. Editor’s note: Shout out to all the alternates out there.