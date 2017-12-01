Campus Captains

In Division I college hockey, Minnesotans lead the way—in leadership. The captains of all five in-state men’s and women’s hockey programs are Minnesotans (one of whom we claim through high school hockey).
And throughout the country, there are 24 Minnesotans captaining men’s and women’s programs. The growth of hockey in America, specifically in non-traditional areas like California and Florida, means more competition for Minnesotans. That is a good thing.
Kids notice the ‘C.’ Their eyes tend to gravitate toward them when watching them play. They are role models.
“Being a captain for Minnesota State University is a huge honor and responsibility that I take pride in,” said Anna Keys, a Cottage Grove native and senior Maverick defender. “As a youth hockey player I looked up to people like Krissy Wendell, Jenny Potter, or any female athlete that would strive to better themselves both on and off the ice, field and track.”
Captains take responsibility for more than just themselves. They shoulder the load for the entire team.
“Being a captain means taking accountability for yourself and your teammates, on and off the ice,” said Jimmy Schuldt, a Minnetonka native and junior blue-liner for St. Cloud State. “It means doing the right thing when people aren’t watching and setting a good example every day.”
Leadership is a challenge.
“Your teammates and coaches look to you for leadership through your actions and what you say, which I think is an awesome challenge to lead and foster a positive hard-working environment that brings the team together,” said Emma Terres, a Robbinsdale-Armstrong alum leading Bemidji State.
But you don’t have to wear a letter to be a leader.
"The best advice I have for young players who want to be leaders is just to be yourself,” said Schuldt. “No two leaders are the same. Lead by example by working hard, encouraging your teammates positively and coming to the rink with a good attitude every day.”
Some leaders are less vocal.
“Leading by example can show much more than words,” said Keys.
Leaders are relentlessly hard workers, who most importantly, love what they do and have fun coming to the rink every day.
“My advice to young ladies is to be yourself, have that confidence, and always do everything to your best of your ability and with passion,” added Terres. “Enjoy it. You are always going to play better or enjoy life more if you are having fun. So embrace the process, do your best, and have fun!”
Without further ado, here are your Minnesotans proudly wearing the ‘C’ this season. Editor’s note: Shout out to all the alternates out there.
BEMIDJI STATE
Emma Terres
Position: Defense
Hometown: New Hope
Major: Health Education
Fun Fact: Two-time captain and MVP for Robbinsdale-Armstrong High School. Also played softball and tennis.
Jordan Heller
Position: Forward
Hometown: Bemidji
Major: Business Administration
Fun Fact: Team MVP his senior year at Bemidji before continuing development in the NAHL for two years.
MINNESOTA
Sydney Baldwin
Position: Defense
Hometown: Minnetonka
Major: Health Services Management
Fun Fact: Led Minnetonka to three-consecutive Class 2A state tournament titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Tyler Sheehy
Position: Forward
Hometown: Burnsville
Major: Business and Marketing
Fun Fact: First Team All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year and Hobey Baker Award Finalist in 2016-17 season.
MINNESOTA DULUTH
Sydney Brodt
Position: Forward
Hometown: North Oaks
Major: Pre-Business
Fun Fact: Three-year captain at Mounds View High School, where she helped lead the Mustangs to two state tournaments.
Karson Kuhlman
Position: Forward
Hometown: Esko
Major: Organizational Management
Fun Fact: As of press time, has not missed a game since joining the program in 2014-15, the longest streak in Division I hockey.
MINNESOTA STATE
Anna Keys
Position: Defense
Hometown: Cottage Grove
Major: Biology
Fun Fact: Excelled in golf and soccer at Park High School, where she served as captain in all three sports.
C.J. Suess
Position: Forward
Hometown: Forest Lake
Major: Business Marketing
Fun Fact: Voted Minnesota State captain by his teammates for the second year in a row.
ST. CLOUD STATE
Jimmy Schuldt
Position: Defense
Hometown: Minnetonka
Major: Finance
Fun Fact: Jimmy’s dad, Steve Schuldt, was a captain for the St. Cloud State football team in 1984.
Judd Peterson
Position: Forward
Hometown: Duluth
Major: Finance
Fun Fact: Led the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers to the state tournament his senior year of high school.
Brittney Anderson
Position: Defense
Hometown: Hudson, WI
Fun Fact: OK, she’s from Wisconsin. But she played her high school hockey at Hill-Murray, and helped the Pioneers win the 2014 state title.
PENN STATE
Bella Sutton
Position: Defense
Hometown: Shoreview
Major: Biology
Fun Fact: Ms. Hockey Semifinalist and Herb Brooks Award Winner her senior year at Mounds View. Former teammate of UMD captain Sydney Brodt.
HARVARD
Kate Hallett
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina
Major: Economics
Fun Fact: Served as captain of St. Paul United high school team for two years and named all-state twice.
RENSSELAER
Amanda Kimmerle
Position: Defense
Hometown: Anoka
Major: Business/Management and Psychology
Fun Fact: Anoka High School’s all-time shot blocker, two-time captain and four-time all-conference.
PRINCETON
Kiersten Falck
Position: Forward
Hometown: Ham Lake
Major: Economics
Fun Fact: Decorated three-sport athlete at Blaine, collecting honors in hockey, soccer and track and field.
COLORADO COLLEGE
Mason Bergh
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eden Prairie
Major: Economics and Business
Fun Fact: Helped Eden Prairie win the high school state title in 2011.
NORTH DAKOTA
Austin Poganski
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Cloud
Major: Entrepreneurship
Fun Fact: Tallied 156 points at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.
BOWLING GREEN
Mitch McLain
Position: Forward
Hometown: Baxter
Major: Mild to Moderate Intervention
Fun Fact: Captain of the Brainerd High School hockey and football teams his senior year.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL
Bryant Christian
Position: Forward
Hometown: Moorhead
Major: Accounting
Fun Fact: Uncle Dave Christian was a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, grandfather Bill Christian a member of the 1960 Olympic gold medal team and cousin Brock Nelson stars for the New York Islanders.
COLGATE
Evan Peterson
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lakeville
Major: Political Science
Fun Fact: Notched 73 career points and served as team captain for Lakeville North High School his senior season in 2011-12.
HARVARD
Jake Horton
Position: Forward
Hometown: Oakdale
Major: Electrical and Computer Engineering
Fun Fact: Helped Harvard reach the 2017 Frozen Four in Chicago.
MERRIMACK
Jared Kolquist
Position: Defense
Hometown: Hermantown
Major: Management
Fun Fact: Two-time all-conference at Hermantown High School.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Ali Praus
Position: Forward
Hometown: Long Lake
Fun Fact: Three-time all-conference in hockey and two-time all-conference in lacrosse at Benilde-St. Margeret’s High School.
MERRIMACK
Jessica Bonfe
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury
Major: Business
Fun Fact: Helped Hill-Murray to two state high school championships. Also lettered in volleyball and softball.
MERRIMACK
Paige Voight
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Michael
Major: Accounting
Fun Fact: Pioneer Press Player of the Year as a senior for Cretin-Derham Hall in 2015.
Kate Hallett
