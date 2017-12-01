Syd (the Championship) Kid

MHJ // You’re in your senior season at the U, has it been everything you’d imagined and more?

Sydney Baldwin // Yeah it has been. It’s a little bittersweet knowing this is my final year but I’m excited for the rest of the season. It’s been great so far with the team on and off the ice. We continue to make strides on the ice which is great. I’m just continuing to enjoy every practice and every moment before it’s over at the end of the season.

MHJ // What do you remember about putting that Minnesota jersey on for the first time?

Baldwin // It’s crazy, I can remember it so vividly. It was an accumulation of all the hard work on the ice and in the weight room. It’s like all the work you put in had finally paid off, not to say all the work is done once you get to college, but you’re finally there. You’re in the Gopher jersey and finally playing for this team. It’s awesome, I couldn’t think anywhere else I’d want to spend my four years at both on the university side and the athletic side.

MHJ // Was wearing the maroon and gold always the plan and dream?

Baldwin // Oh yeah, I always came to some games here and there when I was younger. I love having the community of Minnesota rally and support us, especially family, having them close to come to games. It’s pretty cool because a lot of girls on this team are also familiar faces from playing with them in the summer season and playing against them in the high school, so that’s really cool. It’s always been a dream of mine to go here and I never really realized I was good enough or would even have the opportunity to play here until my junior year [of high school] so it was really amazing to have that and a dream come true.

MHJ // Talk about what it’s been like to win back-to-back national championships. Does the excitement ever wear off from one to the next?

Baldwin // I had some experience winning in high school and I think winning really fuels the fire because you know what it’s like to have that success and you know what it takes to get there. You want to get back there, you know what it takes and you want to have that success. You know how to win and you don’t want to accept anything less than that. It acts as motivation to want to get back there and have that outcome. It’s all a part of the process and that’s what you want to focus on each practice, each game, each series but at the end just wanting to have that outcome. You want to win that last game of the season.