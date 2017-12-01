State of Hockey Spotlight: Warroad

For many associations, getting players enough time on the ice is like a seven-game playoff series. It’s a constant battle.

In Warroad, that just isn’t the case.

Players in this small town can take the ice at any time, day or night, to hone their skills. This has been a tradition in Warroad for decades and one Jude Boulianne inherited when he took over as rink manager of The Warroad Gardens.

In the past, various community members had keys to the rink and could open it up whenever it was available. In Boulianne’s time, that has changed. Ice time has to be scheduled now.

Warroad continues to provide its players plenty of ice time. If you look at the amount of hockey talent that has come out of this hockey hotbed, it’s a testament to how this community consistently produces top-end players.