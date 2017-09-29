Dreaming with Dylan

Scoring state tournament-winning double-overtime goals, suiting up for your favorite college hockey team, hearing your name called at the NHL draft. Hermantown’s Dylan Samberg is living out his dreams.

The highest-ever drafted Hermantown Hawk (43rd overall) is also a pretty cool dude.

MHJ: What was the NHL draft experience like in Chicago?

Dylan Samberg: It was pretty crazy just going to the draft, let alone actually being drafted. It was something I had always dreamed of. It’s a cool city. We did some sight-seeing and all that. Then when we got to the rink, and once my name got called, I was just like, ‘Wow,’ and then a sigh of relief.

MHJ: You grew up a UMD Bulldogs fan. How does it feel to be on campus gearing up for your freshman year?

Samberg: It’s surreal. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. Now that it’s finally here, it’s kind of weird that I’m actually one of those guys.

MHJ: AMSOIL Arena is still pretty new. How are you liking the facilities?

Samberg: Everything is really nice. I haven’t seen many other places like this. Locker room, training facilities—everything is top notch.

MHJ: Have you always been a defenseman?

Samberg: I actually was a forward from the beginning until my second year of Bantams—I was 14 or 15 when I switched. I was always really small growing up, but when I got to my second year of Bantams the coaches said they needed more help on the blue line. I wasn’t sure I was going to be playing too much as a forward, so I was like, ‘You know, what the heck—I’ll give it a shot.’ I moved back there and I started to get taller pretty quickly and it all worked out.