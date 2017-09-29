Jake & Bake

There it was in all of its shining silver glory: The Stanley Cup.

No matter how many times Jake Guentzel has stared, touched and lifted hockey’s Holy Grail since winning it with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past June, the reality of the feat still hasn’t sunk in. If you had told him one year ago that his name would be there among the game’s greats, he admits he would have laughed at you.

“If you had said that to me that, there’s no way I would have believed you. I still can’t believe it,” Jake, 22, said. “It’s been a crazy year. It's exciting. You've worked so hard for this your whole life, and to have my family and friends [along for the ride] and to see how excited they are, it makes it fun for all of us."

Jake, a Woodbury, Minn., native has had plenty to celebrate after his rookie debut on Nov. 21, 2016, where he tallied two goals in his NHL debut (more on that below). He had 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 40 games last season, and led the League with 13 goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His 21 points in the playoffs tied forward Dino Ciccarelli of the 1981 Minnesota North Stars and Ville Leino of the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers for the rookie playoff record.

Jake didn’t just rise to the top of stardom, he skyrocketed.

“You never expect it to go like that, not right away,” he said. “From the first game on everything went so well. It’s just so crazy, there’s really no other way to describe it.

“It’s been a crazy year and I am happy I have gotten to make the most out of it.”