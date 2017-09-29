Hastings in the House

When the Hastings Hockey Association opens its Squirt season each year, the feel of the season-opening event has a special energy to it.

All players show up to the rink ready to learn what team they will play for during that upcoming season. Soon after, each player is introduced with the lights turned off and a spotlight on them. The players also get to see which sweater they will be sporting on the ice each week.

This annual spectacle is just part of what makes Hastings’ Squirt program unique. The association is a part of a growing number of communities in the State of Hockey that have kept its Squirts mostly in-house to maximize development.