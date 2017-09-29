Final Buzzer: There's No Place Like Home

It feels good to be back home.

Not that I’ve ever fully left Minnesota. But man, does it feel good to officially be back, back. There really is no better feeling.

OK, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups was a pretty great feeling, too. That excitement never goes away. Raising the Cup over my head this year felt just as good as it did the first time I did it with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. There’s nothing like it. I never believed I’d be so fortunate in my career to not win the Cup just once, but three times now. Each team had its own special journey. I think when you learn to appreciate the path and the journey more than the outcome, that’s when it becomes truly meaningful.

And I think there is another chance at the Cup here with the Minnesota Wild.

I know I’m no young pup anymore. But I know I can still play, and I know I still love to compete. That’s what helped make my decision to come back for another 82-game grind of an NHL season at the age of 40.

But joining the Wild for a second time around offered me so much more than the chance to play the game for another year. It gave me the chance to give my kids the Minnesota Hockey experience. Having three boys (Brooks, 10; Wyatt, 8; Joey, 7) that love the game of hockey as much as me makes it a lot easier to continue to playing. I know that every day they’re at a game is the best day of their life, so I want to continue to be able to give them that opportunity.