Russo's Rants: Good Grief

When training camp began for the Minnesota Wild in mid-September, players were issued t-shirts to wear under their jerseys that read, “GOOD IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH.”

It was an instant message of what this season’s mantra will be from coach Bruce Boudreau.

Last season, the Wild were good. They were not good enough.

After finishing with the second-most points in the Western Conference and scoring the most goals in franchise history, the Wild disappointed in the playoffs by managing a single victory against the St. Louis Blues.

That buzzkill was the lasting memory heading into an offseason that included losing Erik Haula and prospect Alex Tuch to expansion and trading Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville to Buffalo.

“I listen to the NHL Network too much.” Boudreau said. “It bugs me that they pick every other team in the Central Division to make the playoffs except for us. To me, it’s like, ‘We want to show you.’ I hope that’s the attitude of the players because that frustrates me.”

In Boudreau’s eyes, the Wild still return with the majority of their core even though they did cut loose key depth players like Jordan Schroeder and Nate Prosser.

Up front is where Boudreau is particularly excited. Not only does he believe last year’s Mikael Granlund and fellow $5 million man Nino Niederreiter should pick up where they left off, he expects big things from Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker and rookie Joel Eriksson Ek, a bounce-back year from Jonas Brodin and newcomers Marcus Foligno, Tyler Ennis and Matt Cullen to solidify the bottom-six forward positions.

In Boudreau’s eyes, the Wild know what they have in goalie Devan Dubnyk and have no question marks with top-four defensemen Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Brodin and Dumba. He’s hoping Gustav Olofsson and Mike Reilly are able to take the next step on the third pair with newcomer veteran Kyle Quincey.