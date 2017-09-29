State of Hockey Spotlight: Grand Rapids

When the Grand Rapids boy’s high school hockey team takes the ice, there is always a strong contingency of fans wearing orange, and cheering on their hometown team. At home games, 2,500 people or more pack the IRA Civic Center to watch the Thunderhawks.

During away games hundreds, sometimes thousands of fans hit the road to support their local squad. And when Grand Rapids makes it to the Class 2A Section 7 final at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn., it’s normal to see the Thunderhawks and their opponent fill up this college-sized arena. At the younger levels, it’s common to see community members show up, regardless of who is playing.

“We have a fan base that is equal no other school in the state,” said Chris Marinucci, the new Grand Rapids boys’ hockey coach and Grand Rapids Hockey Association board member. “Hockey up here is more like a religion than a sport.”

This year, the Thunderhawks’ rabid fan base was rewarded as Grand Rapids made a miraculous run to the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center and won the school’s first boy’s state championship in 37 years, defeating fellow outstate school Moorhead.

“For these guys to pull that off was really something,” said Marinucci, who was an assistant on the 2016-17 state championship team and took over for the recently-departed Trent Klatt. “It was a deserving accomplishment for a deserving community.”

And while that high school fanbase is at the peak, the trickle down effect to the youth players and association is just as impressive.