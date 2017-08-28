Off-ice Catch up with Matt Cullen

Minnesota Hockey Journal: First things first, welcome back to the State of Hockey! What went in to your decision to not only play another season in the NHL, but to do it back here at home?

Matt Cullen: We tried to take some time with it. I think, based on past experiences, we just tried to get some separation from everything that happened at the end of the season. When you go out with a win, there’s a lot of emotion, a lot that goes with it, so we just tried to kind of get away from everything and quiet down the background noise and just try to figure out ultimately what was best for our family.

No. 1 I had to decide if I was ready to play and go for anther season and everything that goes with that. The competitive drive was still there, and I was really pleased with how I felt in the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs and Finals and I was really happy with how my body responded to a couple weeks off after the season, and it was a big reason I felt that I think I can play again.

Then we took some time to figure out what was best not just for me but for the family. it was not an easy decision. Obviously Minnesota is home and is a special place to me, but everything we've gone through in Pittsburgh the past two years has been pretty special. It’s a fantastic organization and the friendships you make along the way, it's not easy to say goodbye.

But I'm confident in the decision we’re making, and it’s the right thing for my family. At age 40, it's time to let the kids plant some roots and settle down at home because as you go through a long career, the kids give up a lot in order to allow you to play. At a certain point it becomes more important to be fair to them, too. it’s a great scenario that I can be able to play in the NHL and be home, too. [The Minnesota Wild] is an organization I'm really comfortable with and happy to be a part of.

MHJ: Speaking of successful and fun organizations, what has it been to be a part of the Pittsburgh Penguins the past two years -- and two Stanley Cup championships? How does it really hit the messaging of teamwork home for you?

Cullen: When you go through a playoff run or you go through a high level of hockey where you really learn how it important it is to have teammates and to trust your teammate and to lean on your teammates. In every season and in every playoff run, everything you go through you're going to have your ups and downs, and it's so important that you're going to have teammates that you can lean on and that you help each other out.

I think that when you look at our team [in Pittsburgh] that was one thing that really stood out. We had a lot of ups and downs in each of the last two seasons and I think as a group we held together and helped each other. There are times when you may be playing well and another teammate may be struggling, and that’s a great opportunity to be a teammate and come together as a group and say something to them or help them out. I think that’s something I've learned here a lot these last few years is the importance of being a good teammate and not thinking only about how you're playing but trying to help your teammates reach their top level.