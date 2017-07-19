Vacation + Hockey = Success

At Breezy Point Hockey Camps, campers are up for breakfast at 7:30 a.m., and on the ice for their first activity by 8:15 a.m. From dryland training activities to shooting development to core workouts, the variety of activities gives campers a chance to develop their skills.

There’s an athletic trainer on site, and goalie coaches for the kids who want their shot in between the pipes.

“We provide a goalie coach for every on ice session,” Mushlin said. “Not only do have one goalie coach, but we usually have three or four goalie coaches every week.”

Hockey is a priority, yet campers aren’t without a chance to experience the perks of Minnesota in the summertime. A mix of paddleboarding, soccer, volleyball, beach time or other events allows each individual time to partake in activities off the ice.

After dinner, campers participate in an evening skate and round-robin tournament. Parents get a small taste of those tourneys when they come to watch the final games and scrimmages when they pick up their kids on Friday.

Twice per week, each group will also get to go out of camp for a recreational activity. Typical outings include a trip to the local waterpark, a mini-golf course, rock climbing walls or a golf course.

While Mushlin said he believes hockey is important to him, he also believes the ability to step away from the rink from time to time is equally as important. Rory is a mentor for a program called Kinship Partners. The child he mentors isn’t a hockey player,

“Isn’t a hockey player yet,” Mushlin claims with a laugh. “Because of that, that forces me out of the rink a little bit and out of my comfort zone,” Mushlin said. “It makes me a better person. It makes me understand hockey is not everything.



“We want these kids to grow in other ways, not just on the ice. We want them to grow socially. We want them to grow physically and mature. I think that all these different things produce different challenges and different situations.”