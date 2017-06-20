TRUE to Minnesota Hockey

Jason Kacures grew up playing hockey in a small town just north of St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A lifelong resident of the state, he knows finding just the right hockey stick can be a critical factor in any player’s development. From the flex to the curve, skaters can spend hours sorting through racks to find the one that’s going to help them perform better.

Now a project coordinator at TRUE Hockey with more than 17 years in the hockey equipment industry, Kacrues will often spend time at local hockey games in order to assess the company’s success. He’s got a close eye on who’s using TRUE’s products, and how they’re enhancing each player’s performance.

“That’s the main thing we’re about,” Kacures said. “We want to find ways that we can bring some common-sense technology to the hockey equipment industry, and get the players playing better. We want them using something that will bring them a benefit.”

In a hockey hotbed like Minnesota, Kacures can get feedback on hockey sticks and equipment right from the source almost immediately.

“From a marketing standpoint, it’s great to get that info just from going to a game,” Kacures said. “It speeds up the process from a development standpoint as well.”