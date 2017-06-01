MINNEAPOLIS (May 17, 2017) – TEAM TUCKER: PLAY LAUGH LOVE will honor the memory of Tucker Helstrom - a 9- year-old boy who died July 2016 from a rare bone cancer, osteosarcoma. Tucker embodied the message of “Play, Laugh, Love” every day of his short life. When cancer took his leg, hair, and sports career, Tucker continued to PLAY by coaching his teams; LAUGH with his friends and family; and show LOVE to others.

Dana Helstrom OBrien, Tucker’s mother, knew that Tucker would have encouraged many more kids to PLAY, LAUGH and LOVE had he lived longer. Dana created TEAM TUCKER to provide children of all economic, cultural and social backgrounds to learn, play and enjoy baseball through a program called “Tucker’s Sandlot.” TEAM TUCKER provides: ALL equipment, baseball coaching and game logistics; PLUS a “Team Tucker” baseball, t-shirt and glove for each child to keep. Each game will end with a healthy meal for participants and their families. TEAM TUCKER will facilitate these games throughout the summer for children in the Hopkins and Robbinsdale School Districts, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities.

TEAM TUCKER’S “Home Opener” is a fundraising event on Saturday, June 3 at SEVEN Steakhouse and Sushi to support and learn more about this newly created nonprofit. Guests will enjoy decadent appetizers, cocktails, music and mix and mingle with some local celebrities and athletes including: Erik Haula, Kyle Rudolph, Jared Spurgeon, Alex Stalock, and Jason Zucker. Additional celebrities will be announced until June 3. Tickets can be purchased at tempotickets.com/homeopener.

TEAM TUCKER’s “Opening Day” is a free event on Sunday, June 4 at Central Park in downtown Hopkins from 4-6pm for children to experience the first “Tucker’s Sandlot” game of the summer. Join us for baseball, raffle, shop “Team Tucker” apparel, food and cheer on the kids and volunteers who will make “Tucker’s Sandlot” a success! TEAM TUCKER and sandlot games will provide the opportunity for a community to come together and show LOVE to children by helping them stay active, make friends, look past differences and, of course, Play Ball!

Tickets on sale at: tempotickets.com/homeopener

All proceeds will support Team Tucker: Play Laugh Love. For more information please visit the website: PlayLaughLove.org