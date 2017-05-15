Minnesota Hockey Camps: Carrying on a tradition

Nestled on a lake in the heart of Minnesota vacationland, Minnesota Hockey Camps welcomes home hundreds of campers every summer.

From young, eager skaters learning the basics of passing the puck, to established NHL all-stars training in the off-season—the camp swells with passion.

Just ask Chuck ‘Gringo’ Grillo. He and Herb Brooks had the idea to start the camp back in 1976 with a simple purpose in mind: kids have to prepare themselves for the future. Whether or not that’s a future in hockey, Minnesota Hockey Camps has a way of helping kids discover a newfound level of boldness and courage.

“There’s a culture there as soon as you walk on the grounds,” Gringo said. “You almost get the feeling you owe it to yourself to work hard.”

Nearly 40 years later, Gringo has witnessed more than 500 players move on to the NHL. The walls at the camp are filled with photographs of success stories in hockey and in life. From TJ Oshie to Scott Harnell, to an Air Force One pilot to doctors and lawyers—the Nisswa, Minn., camp has been an important step for many during their lifetime.

Gringo knows there’s life after hockey. But for him, hockey has been a constant in his life since he was 3 years old. At 78, he’s just as involved in hockey as he ever was.