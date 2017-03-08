The Hockey Effect: How youth hockey shapes community leaders

Editor’s Note: We’re proud to unveil a new series for 2017. The Hockey Effect: How youth hockey has shaped the lives of business professionals and community leaders in Minnesota. It’s not just a game—it’s a way of life. Know someone who should be featured? Email jessi@touchpointmedia.com to submit nominations.



Tom Sagissor

President, RBC Wealth Management – U.S.



Minnesota Hockey Journal // What characteristics were built from playing hockey that translate to life now as an adult and parent?

Tom Sagissor // I think the biggest thing I learned from the game of hockey is that hard work will overcome talent and skill at any level. There’s no replacement for a high level compete attitude. I think if someone was to look at me and my career, they would never equate it with talent and skill. They would say that I, probably, was maybe one of the hardest working players on the ice. Because I had to be, to match the level of play that was needed to play at the levels that I did.

MHJ // How is hockey still involved in your life with your two sons or otherwise?

TS // I’ve been involved with the Stillwater youth program since we moved to that community back in 2001. Phil Housley was coaching. We brought Housley in to coach that team in the early 2000s and he just did a great job of creating a hockey development area. Matt Doman, who is there today, just took it to a whole new level of hockey development. What I did was, I supported them. I made sure that the things that we needed to do to develop hockey players were completed. It’s a passion and I love it.

MHJ // In working with Stillwater Area Hockey Association, what was the buildup like to Hockey Day Minnesota this year?

TS // We had some key people that helped us get ready for Hockey Day Minnesota. The real story was, about five or six years ago and I had a conversation with Greg Gartner. We were having a beer and we were just talking about Hockey Day Minnesota. It was during the season and Greg looked at me and said, ‘You know, we really should have Hockey Day in Stillwater.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you know, it would be pretty cool.’ We started talking about it. We took a vision, we took an idea. It was on the back of a bar napkin. When it was all completed, it was not just a hockey game, it was a community event that was represented by over 300-plus volunteers, the city planning commission, the mayor and the key people like Tony Novalany, who was the project manager that basically ran this whole Hockey Day Minnesota to a level of success that has now become a standard, that was never seen before. I can’t even tell you how proud I am of the community.