  5 Keys to the Cup

For the sake of you, the fan, it sure would be nice if the Wild can follow its exceptional run to start the season with an exceptional run to end the season.

By early February, Wild fans were all aboard. As much as Wild players had bought in to Bruce Boudreau and his fun way of doing things, Wild fans seemed to be buying in to the fact that this very well could be a special team.

The best example was Jan. 21—Hockey Day Minnesota—when the Wild stormed back for three goals in less than two minutes of the third period to stun Boudreau’s former team, the Anaheim Ducks. Not only were fans engaged every second of that game even when the Wild trailed, Xcel Energy Center was the loudest anybody around the team had heard it during a regular season game … ever.

Besides the wins—lots of wins—in the first half, the best part of this season is the Wild’s actually a fun, entertaining team to watch. The team doesn’t need to eke out 2-1 hockey games nightly anymore.

The Wild has the ingredients for a long playoff run. It can score, defend, and, maybe most importantly, turn pucks aside with goaltender Devan Dubnyk.