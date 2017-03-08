Peak for the Playoffs

When you start to look ahead toward the playoffs, whether it’s Districts or Regionals, the State Tournament or the Stanley Cup, it can be a little daunting. Make the task more manageable.

“I’m not going to say I was never nervous, but if you break things down into smaller pieces, it’s not so overwhelming,” he said, noting the potential of playing as many as 28 games to clinch an NHL championship. “What we’d do at the beginning of the playoffs was break it down into something players could handle.”

Use warm-ups to prepare for the first shift and the first period. Use the first game to prepare for the next game, not the entire bracket.

“The only thing you have control over is the period you’re in or the shift you’re in,” Langevin said. “One game at a time, take care of business and go on to the next.”