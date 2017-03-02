Family Pack

Ryan is two years younger than his twin brothers, Jack and Nick. But that didn’t stop him from playing two seasons of high school hockey together.

Ryan recalled one of his fondest memories from the 2014 state tournament quarterfinal against Roseau, when the brothers connected for the game-tying goal.

“It was my freshman year. Jack, Nick and I were playing on the same line the entire year,” said Ryan. “I remember Nick had the puck, he was getting hacked quite a bit so he gave it to me on the far left side, and then I faked the shot to pass it over to Jack and he put it in.”

The Panthers went on to beat Roseau 2-1 in overtime before besting Eden Prairie in double-overtime to reach the finals. In the title game, however, Edina delivered a punishing 8-2 defeat for the crown.

It was a tough loss, but it served as a catalyst. The following year, Lakeville North won the state championship, capping an undefeated 28-0 season—a lifelong dream come true.

Moments like this personify the spoken tradition of hockey in Minnesota. A tradition that envelops likeminded lovers of the sport just as each of the 10,000 lakes brings the opportunity to welcome it.

"Growing up, we would always go to the state tournament, and so I would always dream about playing in it, let alone winning it," said Jack. "When it finally happened I realized my parents instilled in me the appreciation there was in winning it."