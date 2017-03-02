Braun Blooms

Minnesota Hockey Journal: You weren’t necessarily the top high school player in Minnesota coming up. How did you establish an NHL career for yourself after staying very under-the-radar during high school and even when you were younger?



Justin Braun: I just tried to enjoy it and kept working hard. I kept moving on to the next level and didn’t look ahead too far. I went to juniors and had a chance to play in college and took advantage of that. Just hard work and enjoying the journey.

MHJ: Do you have advice for young kids who might not be all-star players in youth or high school hockey?

Braun: Just have fun. I have my high school buddies I played hockey with back then and I talk to them every week. We just had a good time, showed up to the rink and had fun. It was just the love of the game. You don’t have to be a superstar. Hopefully someone notices your talent, you can get that scholarship and eventually go pro.

MHJ: Is there a specific hockey coach that really inspired you or helped to develop your game?

Braun: I had so many. Scott Schafer helped me a lot in Peewees, then you had [Scott] Hambly in Bantams and [Tim] Sager in High School. They all helped pave the way, but I think some of the biggest ones were my college coaches at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. They helped mold my pro-style game and helped me be not so sporadic. They really helped me dial in a little more and put an emphasis on defense and stick position. They played a big part in helping me get to this level.

MHJ: What are some of your favorite memories during your early playing days?

Braun: Probably the biggest is obviously the state tournament. I got a chance to play in that twice, my sophomore and senior years in high school. As a kid growing up, you’d go to those games. Your parents gave you a day off of school and you got to head to the X and watch those games Thursday and Friday. I think growing up, you always wanted to play in that and I got the opportunity to do that. Unfortunately, we didn’t end up winning either of those games, but it was still a fun experience.

MHJ: What made those games so meaningful?

Braun: Just playing at the X. You’re a teenager and you have dreams to play in the NHL. You don’t know if you’re going to make it there, but you get a chance to play on that ice and feel like a pro for a little bit. It’s usually a pretty big crowd, so you got that feeling— feeling like a big-timer for a little bit.