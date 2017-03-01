State of Hockey Spotlight: Marshall Amateur Hockey Associaiton

Youth hockey communities succeed because of their dedicated families, volunteers, coaches and everyone in between — Marshall is no exception.

“That’s probably a generic statement,” Paul Meyer, Marshall Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) president, said. “There’s the people, the parents, the kids welcoming, engaging, committed. It just makes the association, and quite frankly our community, just an outstanding place to play, outstanding place to be a member and, more importantly, outstanding place to be a part of this community.”

Meyer also gave a shout out to the MAHA board and coaches, noting they’re all committed to impacting the lives of the kids in the association and future generations.

While the people make MAHA a special organization to be a part of, a new, state-of-the-art facility doesn’t hurt. This year, Marshall opened the doors to the Red Baron Arena and Expo. With two sheets of ice, 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. practices are a thing of the past, and the players are getting more ice time to hone their skills.

“It wouldn’t have happened without the entire community’s support,” Meyer said. “We’re lucky to be playing there and calling it our home.

“Our kids are on the ice more than they were before and you can already see it paying off.”