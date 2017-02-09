Golden Girl

MHJ // Where did you play your youth hockey?

Zumwinkle: I started in Chaska/Chanhassen, and then we moved [to Minnetonka] a few years after starting. So I spent the majority of my time in Minnetonka.

MHJ // Did you play with the girls or the boys?

Zumwinkle: When I started, I was with the boys because that was one of the only options and the girls’ program hadn’t evolved yet. But as girls’ hockey started becoming more popular, I switched over to the girls’ team, so I spent the majority of my time with them.

MHJ // Nowadays, it seems we are to the point now where there are enough programs, opportunities and competition out there that girls don’t have to play with the boys. What do you think about that?

Zumwinkle: For sure—it’s evolved so much. I think it’s awesome to see the sport continuing to grow. I know hockey has always been boys-dominant with the NHL and everyone’s goal is to go there. But I think especially with the NWHL starting, it’s encouraging girls that they can go far in hockey. Obviously, it’s not to the same extent the boys are, but it’s making progress.

MHJ // Is there a specific coach that's really made an impact on you?

Zumwinkle: I don't know if there's one specific, but obviously Winny Brodt, and then Ronda Engelhardt, who's our high school coach. And then Scott Bjugstad, he's a shooting coach of mine. I think they've all given me the tools to help me succeed and be the best player and person I can be.

MHJ // You’ve mentioned that one of your favorite memories is the 2010-11 Minnesota Hockey 12U State Tournament. Why is that?

Zumwinkle // Well our team, back in that year, we were neck and neck with Edina the whole time because we were in the same district or region. We had played them like six times throughout the year and we had to beat them to go to state. We just hung out all the time as a team. We were super close and just loved being together.

MHJ // You were invited to USA Hockey’s Winter Training Camp. What does that experience mean to you?

Zumwinkle // I think there’s only one other high school player besides myself, but it’s such a huge honor. It’s been a dream of mine to skate with them. I know a few of them from Minnesota. I also met a few at a camp I went to in New York and they’re all super welcoming and friendly.

MHJ // How do you think the opportunities you have with USA Hockey helped to strengthen your overall game?

Zumwinkle // They teach team first and all the priorities of being a good teammate and player. Those concepts have helped me to be a leader back at home, especially for younger girls.

MHJ // Not only do you play hockey, but you’re also a good tennis and golf player. How did you get into those sports?

Zumwinkle // I don’t know exactly what drew me to them. My mom played tennis, so we’d hit the tennis ball around when I was growing up as a family. And then golf—my dad is really into that and we do it as a hobby. I’ve always found it as a good leisure sport. It’s not too competitive, but it’s competitive enough. It motivates me to win, and obviously everyone likes to win. It’s also kind of a good break from hockey. It helps my mental game especially because in golf if you have one bad shot, you can’t dwell on it. In tennis it’s the same thing. I think that mental component has really helped me in hockey. In tennis especially I like the agility component.

MHJ // How do you think playing in multiple sports has helped your overall hockey development?

Zumwinkle // I think playing multiple sports has obviously helped my game, especially hockey and my love for athletics. I think it’s given me a good pathway for balance. It gives me breaks at times when anything is overwhelming. I just think it’s important to get out and have fun.

MHJ // Why did you choose to play collegiate hockey over golf or tennis or any other sport?

Zumwinkle // I like the component of being on a team. Everyone has their own quirks and I think that’s what makes a team so unique and close. Everyone is together in one unit, whereas tennis and golf are

more individual.