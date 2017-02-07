State of Hockey Spotlight: Alexandria Area Hockey Association

While Alexandria Area Hockey Association focuses on skill development and improvement year in and year out, its biggest focus is simply on letting the kids have fun.

“Our biggest goal is we want the kids to have a memorable, fun experience and just enjoy being at the rink,” Ryan Severson, director of hockey operations, said.

That focus is working. With 375 kids in the association, AAHA saw only one Bantam player leave the program from 2015-16 to the 2016-17 season. Severson attributes the high retention rate to a few factors, namely moving to an equal B model and the association’s annual beginner clinic.

“With the equal B format, we do take some games against some really competitive associations, but our overall experience for the kids throughout the season is a much more positive experience,” Severson said.

The equal B format is now in its third year and is helping drive up participation numbers, which AAHA believes only helps breed success.

In addition to the equal B format, the association hosts a beginner clinic prior to each season. For $35, all ages can participate in the two week clinic, touching the ice seven to eight times. Last year, Alexandria had

90 participants.

“Our goal is to get about 50 percent of those kids to sign up for our association,” Severson said. “We go anywhere from 4-year-olds up to 12-year-olds. We see a lot of new kids trying the game and we think that is really important.”