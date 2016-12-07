Join the Club

“Club Hockey.”

It’s a title that most club hockey coaches and players don’t like to use. It gives off the idea that the hockey quality is less, as is the competition level.

“Why would you want to play ‘club’ hockey?”

Pete Majkozak asks: Why wouldn’t you?

“It’s great hockey,” said Majkozak, a White Bear Lake native who played four years of club hockey at Iowa State University in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. “I think people are surprised at how great it really is. The games are intense, the energy is there every night. It’s a lot more than people think it is sometimes.”

Majkozak made two state tournament appearances with the Bears while in high school. His dad played Division I at Boston University and he’s been good friends with Justin Braun since Mites; a Division I school was definitely on his hockey agenda.

“I went to juniors and struggled a little bit after high school,” said Majkozak, who played one season in the North American Hockey League.