Make it Reign: 5 Storylines

4 | Coaching Landscape

Don Lucia signed another extension at the University of Minnesota prior to the season. Will it be his last? Brad Berry captured a national championship in his first year at North Dakota. Wisconsin made a big-time commitment by hiring Tony Granato, Don Granato and Mark Osiecki. Maura Crowell is having early success at Minnesota-Duluth and former Gopher standout Nadine Muzerall has taken over Ohio State’s program after serving as an assistant to Brad Frost for five years.