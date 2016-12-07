Make it Reign: 5 Storylines

1 | Unprecedented Run
After capturing four national championships in the last five years, the Gopher women return with another strong roster. Can they be stopped? Wisconsin looks dominant early on, but watch out for Minnesota-Duluth as they seek a return to prominence.
2 | Minnesota Men
All five in-state Division-I men’s programs could feasibly make the NCAA tournament this season. How cool would that be?
3 | Conference Strength
The Big Ten is looking stronger. Early indications suggest Wisconsin, Ohio State and Penn State are on the rise while Michigan and Minnesota remain contenders. The NCHC boasts some of the top programs in the country and every team in the WCHA is tough to play against. Every non-conference game is so critical to each team’s NCAA tour
4 | Coaching Landscape
Don Lucia signed another extension at the University of Minnesota prior to the season. Will it be his last? Brad Berry captured a national championship in his first year at North Dakota. Wisconsin made a big-time commitment by hiring Tony Granato, Don Granato and Mark Osiecki. Maura Crowell is having early success at Minnesota-Duluth and former Gopher standout Nadine Muzerall has taken over Ohio State’s program after serving as an assistant to Brad Frost for five years.
5 | Wild Prospects
Follow these Minnesota Wild prospects as they continue their development in college.
• Louis Belpedio, Miami
• Nicholas Boka, Michigan
• Nolan De Jong, Michigan
• Brandon Duhaime, Providence
• Jordan Greenway, Boston University
• Luke Kunin, Wisconsin
• Louis Nanne, Rensselaer
• Avery Peterson, Minnesota-Duluth
• Jack Sadek, Minnesota
• Carson Soucy, Minnesota-Duluth
