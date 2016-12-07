State of Hockey Spotlight : Moorhead

WHY THEY’RE AWESOME

The community-based model is taken to heart throughout each level and facet of the association. Regardless of your role or what team you play on, there’s passion for the game and the community they’ve built.

“Whether it be the pride that our kids feel in being a Spud or the membership (our parents and volunteers), or the pride that they have in being a part of our hockey community, it all fits together with the community model,” Moorhead Youth Hockey Association (MYHA) Executive Director Rob Gramer said.

“We’re all Spuds and we’re in this together.”

KEEPING THE LEGACY ALIVE

Tradition is strong in Moorhead. With a passionate hockey community that’s been invested in the game since the association first started 50 years ago, MYHA has kept the ideals of its founders alive: if you want to play, there’s a place for you at Moorhead Youth Hockey.

“The strength of our hockey community and the alumni really allow us to sustain what our program has always meant to be,” Gramer said.

The passion in the community is telling in the generations that have played in a Spud sweater. Some MYHA players today are second and third generation Spuds. Alumni return home to give their kids the same experience they had, helping strengthen the community and the program.