Brock Solid

Boeser // Don’t think about the pressure. Just go out there and work your hardest. Just have fun.

MHJ // Any tips for kids who want to score more goals?

Boeser // Just continue to work hard. For me, growing up, I just always loved playing the game and worked hard and wanted to get better. Just enjoy everything about hockey. That’s how I think I developed as a young athlete.

MHJ // What made you decide to return for your sophomore season after accomplishing so much in your first year at UND?

Boeser // I think just this North Dakota staff and the Vancouver Canucks organization. I think we all thought it would be beneficial for me to come back to school to develop more. Just being 19 and still young, I can mature more and improve in different aspects of my game.

MHJ // How important is a college education to you and how much did that affect your decision to come back?

Boeser // Yeah, that’s definitely important to my family and me. Whenever I leave, I know I’m going to get my degree at some point in my life; so obviously that was a big reason why I stayed.

MHJ // How have you seen your game develop in just one year of playing at the college level?

Boeser // I think this year I definitely feel more comfortable right off the start. I think this year I definitely have a different role. I’m more of a leader in a way. So just taking on this aspect of it has helped me develop so far.

MHJ // You’ve mentioned T.J. Oshie has an influence on your style of play. How do you think you try and model him?

Boeser // When it comes to shootouts, I try and do his moves in a way. Obviously I’m not nearly as good as him, but I try to model it (laughs). He can do like three or four different moves in his same style of coming up to the goalie. I watch video on him doing those moves and I copy it as best I can.

MHJ // Have you ever reached out to him for advice or talked to him about it?

Boeser // I skate with him during summers back home, so I just watch him there on the ice and try and learn from him.