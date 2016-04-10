Final Buzzer: Establish Your Legacy

Record books, championships and game-winning goals. We all want them. We’re not all going to get them.
But you can still leave a legacy.
There is so much more to the game of hockey than on-ice heroics. You can build your youth hockey legacy starting today, by how you conduct yourself on and off the ice from here on out.
Recruit your friends to play. Invite your friends to Try Hockey For Free events, the outdoor rink for some pickup or to register for tryouts. Be a part of the bigger picture and grow the game in Minnesota.
Thank your rink staffers, every day. It’s a tough job to maintain an ice arena. From concession workers to custodians and Zamboni drivers, thank them for making it all possible.
Finish every drill hard. Starting now, finish every drill all the way to the whistle and skate hard all the way to the bench on line changes. Don’t cheat yourself or your teammates by cutting corners. These are the types of players coaches want.
No cheap shots. Period. Play hard. Play as hard as
you can and be competitive, but respect the game, your teammates, your opponents and the officials.
Pick your teammates up. We all have bad shifts and games—and it hurts knowing you might have let your teammates down. Be there for them. Pick them up, dust them off and tell them you have their back.
Celebrate with your teammates. Hockey is a team sport and it takes the whole team to accomplish anything. Always celebrate goals and wins with your teammates.
Write a Minnesota Hockey HEP Essay. Why is hockey special to you? Enter your submission to the HEP Essay Contest for the chance to be featured on Fox Sports North. The winner will receive a “dream day” experience during a Minnesota Wild gameday.
Do not sacrifice grades for goals. School always comes first. Get your homework done before or after games and practices. Hockey may take you wonderful places, but a good education will take you further.
Stay connected to your association and give back. Don’t forget your community and the people that helped you along the way. As you get older, stay involved and give back.
Have fun. Remember that video of Elk River Squirt goalie Ryan Rothfork dancing on the bench last season? Hockey is fun! Don’t forget that.
Work your tail off this season and have fun. And no matter how many points or wins you tally, remember to ask yourself:
How can I establish my hockey legacy?
Pat Micheletti is an iron ranger who hails from a long hockey bloodline. The former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher and Minnesota North Star now provides his hockey wisdom as an analyst on KFAN's Beyond the Pond, Wild Fan Line and American Sports Network. Follow him on Twitter @patmick2626
