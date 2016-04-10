Final Buzzer: Establish Your Legacy

Pick your teammates up. We all have bad shifts and games—and it hurts knowing you might have let your teammates down. Be there for them. Pick them up, dust them off and tell them you have their back.

Celebrate with your teammates. Hockey is a team sport and it takes the whole team to accomplish anything. Always celebrate goals and wins with your teammates.

Write a Minnesota Hockey HEP Essay. Why is hockey special to you? Enter your submission to the HEP Essay Contest for the chance to be featured on Fox Sports North. The winner will receive a “dream day” experience during a Minnesota Wild gameday.

Do not sacrifice grades for goals. School always comes first. Get your homework done before or after games and practices. Hockey may take you wonderful places, but a good education will take you further.

Stay connected to your association and give back. Don’t forget your community and the people that helped you along the way. As you get older, stay involved and give back.

Have fun. Remember that video of Elk River Squirt goalie Ryan Rothfork dancing on the bench last season? Hockey is fun! Don’t forget that.

Work your tail off this season and have fun. And no matter how many points or wins you tally, remember to ask yourself:

How can I establish my hockey legacy?