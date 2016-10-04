Russo's Rants: Wild Thing

He told hilarious anecdotes, like rehashing the unforgettable showdown he had with former Colorado Avalanche coach Patrick Roy on Opening Night in 2013. At the tail end of a blowout loss for the Ducks, Roy got into a screaming match with Anaheim’s Corey Perry. When Boudreau came to his star’s defense, Roy started barking at Boudreau and nearly toppled the glass partition down onto the coach.

“I was scared stiff, man,” Boudreau said. “I had no clue what was going on. If you ever YouTube that, Corey Perry is squirting a water bottle on him the whole time, just egging him on, squirting it, squirting it, so he snapped. All I saw was the white in his eyes.”

Boudreau added with a laugh, “That’s why we hired [former intimidating NHL defenseman] Scott Stevens [as a Wild assistant]. Anybody comes after us, [I’m] just throwing him in the way.”

One of his coolest stories was the time he was so livid with (coincidentally) next-door neighbor Paul Devorski that he egged his house after the former referee called a penalty that led to the Philadelphia Flyers’ beating Boudreau’s Capitals in a Game 7 during the 2008 playoffs.

“A day later, I went up and knocked on the door and said, ‘Sorry. It was a joke and we’ve got to make friends because you’re the only guy with a pool in the neighborhood.’”

Boudreau’s philosophy with everybody is, “I’ll usually answer everything fairly honestly. A lot of times I’ll think, ‘Shoot, what did I just say?’ That usually happens on TV.”

He proved that when I asked him point blank if he’s concerned the Wild only has 10 forwards with legit NHL experience heading into this season.