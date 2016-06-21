Minnesota's NHL Draft

No. 10 or No. 100? Minnesota Wild or Toronto Maple Leafs? These are some of the questions on young players' minds as they eye this weekend’s 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Come Friday, hundreds of 17- and 18-year-old players will anxiously await to pull on an NHL jersey with their last name on the back.

Two of those players are Blaine’s Riley Tufte and Grand Rapids’ Mitchell Mattson.

“It’s kind of that moment you’ve dreamt of your whole life,” said Tufte, the 2016 Mr. Hockey. “You’ve worked hard to get this chance, so it’s really exciting to get here.”

Tufte (No. 17) and Mattson (No. 61) are among 11 other Minnesotans who ranked in the Top 200 of the Central Scouting North American skaters final rankings. Edina's Kieffer Bellows is the highest-rated Minnesota native, coming in at No. 10 in the rankings.

With 47 goals in 25 games for the Bengals in 2015-16, Tufte is projected to be a late first-round pick – the highest of the five ranked Minnesotans who played high school hockey last season. Mattson, who helped lead his team to the state tournament last year, is the next Minnesotan on the list and is projected to go in the second round.

We caught up with Tufte and Mattson to see just how they are preparing to hear their name called in Buffalo starting on June 24.

Minnesota Hockey Journal: How closely do you pay attention to the draft trackers and various websites predicting where you will go in the draft?

Riley Tufte: I try not to pay too much attention to them. Earlier in the season I didn’t pay attention to them at all, but now I kind of look at some just to see where I’m projected to go. There’s not much that I can do now, now that the [NHL] Combine is done. I guess I just have to wait and see if and when my name gets called on Friday night.

Mitchell Mattson: Personally, I don’t keep that close of an eye on it. I think every person has a different opinion on where a certain person will go, and at the end of the day, it’s not them who decides – it’s the team. I think for me, I’ve done as much as I can. I went to the Combine, which gave me kind of an idea of where I might go, but I still don’t know.

MHJ: How was the NHL Scouting Combine?

Tufte: It was overall pretty good. I was training for about a month and half at Velocity Hockey, so they helped me out a bunch. The testing part went really well for me I think. I say one of the toughest things was the bike test, just because I got so tired. There are a lot of really tiring tests. But the interviews went really good I thought, so that’s good.

Mattson: I think it was a good learning experience. Going in to it, you set a benchmark for yourself and you get to kind of see where you’re at in certain things. I think overall I enjoyed it and I learned a lot. Something I did very well in was the vertical jump, which was kind of surprising, but I ended up doing very well in that. I ended up being third overall in the camp actually. Everything else I think was pretty average, but the whole point of the combine is to give you a benchmark and certain things to work on.