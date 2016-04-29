Stanley Cup Playoffs Rd. 2: Who to Cheer For

David Backes, Spring Lake Park

Reasons to cheer for them: We might dislike Backes when the Wild square off with the Blues, but outside of that rivalry, he's a great player and even better Minnesotan guy. The Blues as a team are praised once again as a top-notch team with the smae physical presence that Wild fans have come to loathe. But that just might push them all the way. Not to mention the Blues defeated the might Chicago Blackhawks, so that has to count for something in our Wild fanbooks.