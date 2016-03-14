What it Means to be a Tough Hockey Player

Toughness in hockey comes in many different forms, says Scott Sandelin, head coach of the University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team.

“There’s physical toughness and there’s mental toughness,” says Sandelin, who is in his 16th season with the Bulldogs. “Try to stay focused on what you do every shift. Play as hard as you can. Do the things that are hard in hockey, not the easy things. Develop good habits.”

Sandelin’s 2011 Bulldogs won the national championship. It was a team that showed toughness in many different ways.

“To me, toughness is one’s compete level,” he says. “How hard are players willing to battle?”

Here are some characteristics coach Sandelin sees in tough hockey players