Russo's Rants: The Greatest People I've Ever Covered

In January 2012, coincidentally after Cullen’s party to celebrate his 1,000th game at the Downtowner in St. Paul, I had gone to Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub after a game. An hour later, backing out of my parking space, I smacked into the front of a car. It was a black Porsche.

I’m inspecting the scratched hood, I look up and see Jared Spurgeon. I sheepishly go, “Whose car did I just hit?” He goes, “I think … Schultzy. I’ll go get him.” As Spurgeon ran across West 7th, I yelled, “Spurge, … uh, uh, don’t make a scene.” About a minute later, I could hear Schultz laughing as he crossed the street once he realized Spurgeon wasn’t playing a joke on him. Before he even looked at his car, Schultz told me to go home. As I profusely apologized, he just laughed and said not to worry.

For the next three weeks, I offered to pay for the damages. For the next three weeks, he told me, “Stop worrying about it. It’s no big deal.” I’m not just saying this because he let me off scot-free, Schultz is one of the most decent human beings I have covered.